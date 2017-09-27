Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Learn All Things Cloud Computing with this 88-Hour Training Bundle for $49 - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

sale 6862 image wide
PCWorld Shop

It's essential for organizations to build and secure their network infrastructures. So naturally, they need someone--or a highly trained team--to do just that. Learn to oversee a company's cloud computing strategy with the Complete IT Cloud Architect Training Bundle, currently marked down to $49. It'll prep you for seven exams that'll put you in prime position for a career in cloud comping and the six-figure gig that goes along with it.  

From basic networking standards to understanding how to audit a cloud infrastructure's security system, the 88 hours of training content will help you ace CompTIA Security+ 2014, CompTIA Network+ 2015, CompTIA Cloud+, Cisco 100-105, Cisco 200-105, Cisco 200-355, and Microsoft MCSE certification exams.

And feel free to study up anytime it's convenient with 24/7 access to every class. The 12-class bundle is currently on sale for $49. Snag this deal while it lasts! 

 
To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.