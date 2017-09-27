Save 50% on a Lifetime License to Filmora + Assets for Windows Video Editor

Creating and editing videos doesn't have to be a time-draining endeavor. Filmora for Windows takes the struggle out of channeling your inner cinematographer by speeding up the process with a myriad of gripping graphics, filters, and overlays that can be easily implemented into your video projects. Plus, you can get Filmora for Windows and a collection of educational video creative assets for half-off the usual price.

Trusted by over 5 million users, Filmora for Windows lets you transform your videos with a variety of filters and graphic overlays. You can easily drag and drop assets into your video for simple editing, and plug in royalty-free music from a library of professional tunes. Filmora for Windows also lets you edit and export videos in up to 4k resolution, import photos and clips directly from social media, and much more to create the visually-stunning piece you have in mind.

Bundled together, you can get a lifetime license for Filmora for Windows and the Filmora Education Set on sale for $49, saving half-off the standard price.

More deals from the PCWorld Shop:

unGlue: Lifetime Premium Subscription

Freeter Pro

Linux Academy: 1-Year Subscription