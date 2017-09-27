News

Amazon is selling a 50-foot flat Ethernet cable for less than $6

If you missed out on the previous deal, Amazon has discounted this flat Cat 6 cable again.

cablemonsta1
CableMonsta
In early August, CableMonsta sold a white, flat Cat 6 50-foot ethernet cable on Amazon for $6.90. Today, that deal is back, but this time the cable's a different color and one dollar cheaper.

For $5.91, you can get the black version of the same ethernet cable. To get the deal, click the "Buy 1, get 46% off" option right underneath the pricing.

According to CableMonsta, this cable is flexible and supports a bandwidth of up to 250 MHz. It also uses 100 percent bare copper wire and gold-plated contacts. The flat design makes it easier to fit the cable under doors and carpets to keep it out of the way.

This cable is also anti-wear, pull resistant, and can support up to 55 pounds of pressure. That means it should be pretty durable if it gets pulled or pushed while on a floor. Plus if you ever get tired of the Internet, a few feet of the cable can serve as a homemade jump rope.

Note that while CableMonsta offers a lifetime guarantee with this ethernet cable, we can't guarantee the company will honor it if they find out you've been using the cable to jump rope.

Today's deal: CableMonsta 50-foot black, flat Cat6 Ethernet cable for $5.91 on Amazon. ]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

