The Full Nerd episode 33: Intel Core i7-8700K review, fall gaming preview, and loot boxes suck

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Hayden Dingman, and Adam Patrick Murray dive deep into the Core i7-8700K ($370 on Amazon)—Intel’s furious 6-core, 12-thread response to AMD’s disruptive Ryzen processors. This beast games like a champ and even challenges 8-core Ryzen processors in some productivity tasks. But beyond the "Coffee Lake" flagship, what’s up with Z370 motherboards and the newly 6-core Core i5 chips? We talk all that and more.

After that we shift from hardware to software. A flood of great PC games released in September, and that’s just the start of the fall gaming deluge. Since game guru Hayden was around, we picked his brain on some of the best releases so far. Then we spent a long time chatting about how greedy loot boxes like the ones found in Star Wars Battlefront II, Forza Motorsport 7, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War are ruining gaming. (Spoiler alert: Hayden has an article on loot boxes going live tomorrow.)

