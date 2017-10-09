Opinion

The Full Nerd episode 33: Intel Core i7-8700K review, fall gaming preview, and loot boxes suck

And as always, we answer YOUR questions.

Hardware & Accessories
Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-8700K reviewed, the fall PC gaming harvest is here! | The Full Nerd Ep. 33
More for you to like:
The Full Nerd
The state of 4K gaming | The Full Nerd Ep. 31 The state of 4K gaming | The Full...
The Full Nerd
The state of 4K gaming, Intel's 4 player VR box, upcoming PC builds | The Full Nerd Ep. 31 The state of 4K gaming, Intel's 4... (01:05:56)
The Full Nerd
AMD Threadripper core mysteries | The Full Nerd Ep. 27 AMD Threadripper core mysteries |...
The Full Nerd
The Full Nerd Episode 25 The Full Nerd Episode 25
The Full Nerd
Xbox One X PC build | The Full Nerd Ep 25 Xbox One X PC build | The Full...
Intel Optane | The Full Nerd Ep 19 Intel Optane | The Full Nerd Ep 19 (10:47)
Join the Full Nerd gang as they talk about the Core i7-8700K, Intel's 6-core Ryzen rival. Hayden Dingman than catches us up on the coming deluge of fall PC Games.
Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-8700K reviewed, the fall PC gaming harvest is here! | The Full Nerd Ep. 33
More like this

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosHayden Dingman, and Adam Patrick Murray dive deep into the Core i7-8700K ($370 on Amazon)—Intel’s furious 6-core, 12-thread response to AMD’s disruptive Ryzen processors. This beast games like a champ and even challenges 8-core Ryzen processors in some productivity tasks. But beyond the "Coffee Lake" flagship, what’s up with Z370 motherboards and the newly 6-core Core i5 chips? We talk all that and more.

After that we shift from hardware to software. A flood of great PC games released in September, and that’s just the start of the fall gaming deluge. Since game guru Hayden was around, we picked his brain on some of the best releases so far. Then we spent a long time chatting about how greedy loot boxes like the ones found in Star Wars Battlefront II, Forza Motorsport 7, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War are ruining gaming. (Spoiler alert: Hayden has an article on loot boxes going live tomorrow.)

And as always, we answer questions from viewers live throughout the show. Be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook or YouTube to watch Full Nerd live and pick our brains in real time!

We’ve embedded the full video of the podcast above, or you can watch Full Nerd episode 33 on YouTube. (Toss us a follow while you’re over there!) If you prefer just the audio, you can also listen to the Full Nerd on Soundcloud.

You can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode, or as we mentioned, follow PCWorld on Facebook or YouTube to tune into future episodes live! 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon