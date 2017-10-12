PCWorld's October Digital Magazine: Acer Predator 21 X

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Edition. Available as single copies or as a yearlong subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Edition for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the October issue

This month we review the Acer Predator 21 X, the most insane laptop ever built. We also dig through all of the awesome new features in Android 8 Oreo and pick out 5 cool things you didn’t know you could do with the YouTube app.

Other highlights include:

News : Equifax hack: How to know if you're affected and what to do if you are



: Equifax hack: How to know if you're affected and what to do if you are AMD Radeon RX Vega review: Vega 56, Vega 64, and liquid-cooled Vega 64 tested

Vega 56, Vega 64, and liquid-cooled Vega 64 tested Galaxy Note 8 review: Don't call it a comeback, call it the phone of the year

Don't call it a comeback, call it the phone of the year Here's How: Galaxy S8 battery life tips: How to control battery drain

Video highlights

Watch: Microsoft’s bid to bring Windows mixed reality to the masses is taking shape with a raft of affordable PCs and headsets, Acer’s headset, for instance, will be available for $299 without the controllers, undercutting the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

How to subscribe and start reading

Current subscribers can visit PCWorld.com/directions to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away. We're also excited to announce that we upgraded our system for customer service and downloading issues. A password needs to be created and attached to your account. Go to pcworld.com/customer to create a password for your subscription.

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!