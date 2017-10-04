Everything Google revealed: Pixel 2, Pixelbook, Google Home Max, and more

This came out of left field. Google Clips is a tiny, hands-free camera that taps into Google’s machine learning smarts to know when to automatically take a picture. “Clips looks for stable, clear shots of people you know,” Google says. “You can help the camera learn who is important to you so when grandma comes in town, you’ll capture the grand entrance.”
The pictures and short videos captured by Google Clips syncs wirelessly with a Google Clips app on your phone, and those images can be organized in Google Photos or any other gallery app. Google will give you unlimited Clips storage space if you use its Photos app, though.
The $249 Google Clips “is coming soon” to the U.S. Google says it works best with the Pixel, Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S8, or the iPhone 6 and up.