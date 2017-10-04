Everything Google revealed: Pixel 2, Pixelbook, Google Home Max, and more

Google’s annual hardware event on October 4 didn’t disappoint. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were revealed, as expected, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Google also expanded the Google Home lineup with not one, but two new smart speakers of various sizes, tweaked its Daydream VR headset, and finally rolled out the Pixelbook—a sleek (and more versatile) successor to its swanky high-end Chromebook Pixel. Heck, a BabelFish-like rival to Apple’s AirPod earbuds even appeared!

Funnily enough, though, the software on these devices almost outshone the hardware itself. Missed the livestream? Fear not. You can catch up on everything Google announced right here.