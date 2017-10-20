News

Newegg's selling a 35-inch 2560x1080 curved monitor for $449 today

BenQ's XR3501 is a well-priced curved monitor that promises an immersive experience.

Contributor, PCWorld |

benq curved
BenQ
More like this

If you didn’t take advantage of yesterday’s deal on an LG 34-inch 3440x1440 monitor we’ve got news of another compelling deal on a different display today. Newegg’s got a 35-inch 2560x1080 curved monitor on sale today for $449 with promotional code EMCBRCR79. This is a much better price than the last time we highlighted a sale on this monitor in April for $550. The sale is scheduled to last until Thursday, October 27.

The BenQ XR3501 ultra-wide monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. Unfortunately the monitor doesn’t have FreeSync or G-Sync for variable refresh rates, which is something of a disappointment. Still, the immersiveness of a curved monitor is a big enough draw on its own.

This monitor features three gaming presets for race games and first-person shooters—one specifically for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It’s also got a picture-in-picture mode, a split-screen feature for using two apps at once on the large screen, and a 20-level color-vibrancy setting.

For ports, the display has two HDMI 1.4, one DisplayPort 1.2, and one Mini DisplayPort. Finally, the monitor can tilt from -5 to 15 degrees to help it better suit your gaming set-up.

benq curved BenQ

[Today’s deal: BenQ 35-inch curved 2560-by-1080 display for $449.]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon