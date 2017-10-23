Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Today, $50 off Sennheiser's HD1 In-Ear Wireless Headphones - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

sennheiser headphones
Amazon

The HD1 In-Ear Wireless headphones from industry veteran Sennheiser combines immaculate sound quality with take-anywhere mobility. Utilizing a sleek ergonomic design and crafted with high-quality materials, this premium headset exudes luxury. Exceptional wireless hi-fi sound is assured thanks to Bluetooth 4.1 with ACC and Qualcomm apt-X technologies. Featuring NFC for simple one touch pairing, an integrated microphone and ten-hour battery life, the HD1 In-Ear Wireless is a perfect companion to mobile devices. The typical list price of the HD1's is discounted 25% for today only, so you can get them for $149.95. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "Today, $50 off Sennheiser's HD1 In-Ear Wireless Headphones - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Sennheiser HD1 In-Ear Wireless Headphones

    $149.95 MSRP $199.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.