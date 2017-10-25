Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Amazon Discounts Kindle and Fire Devices Once Again, For a Limited Time - Deal Alert

There's always a reason to celebrate, and Amazon does it with discounts, often times on their own devices. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Kindle, and also Halloween, Amazon has once again activated a limited time discount on their Kindle e-reader and Fire tablet devices. Amazon's devices are packed with features and are suitable low cost alternatives to other high priced devices on the market. If you've been thinking about an e-reader or tablet for yourself, or for the family, consider these deals:

Kindle 10th Anniversary Sale, active until 10/25 @ 9PM ET

Fire Tablet Halloween Promotion, 10/22 12AM ET to 10/28 11:59PM ET

This story, "Amazon Discounts Kindle and Fire Devices Once Again, For a Limited Time - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

