Surface Book 2: Price, release date, specs, features, and everything you need to know

Microsoft's Surface Book 2: Raw performance in a two-in-one.

Microsoft Surface Book 2
Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 was an unexpected surprise. Sure, the two-year-old original Surface Book was overdue for an update, though we still recommend the Book’s combination of power and long battery life even today. But after hearing that the two (yes, two!) Surface Book 2s will be way better than the original, we can’t wait to see what they can do.

Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 aspires to repeat the original Surface Book’s theme, blowing users away with raw performance—only this time around, Microsoft claims the Surface Book 2 offers five times greater graphics performance than what the original 2015 model achieved.

We took a close look at the new hardware at a recent press briefing and have all the information for you below: the specifications, the pricing and release date, and even our first hands-on impressions (with video!) of the product. You can use our index to the left to jump to a specific section. Be sure to check back: We’ll be updating this page with more specific details as they arrive, and eventually a review.

Microsoft now has both a 13-inch as well as a 15-inch Surface Book 2.

Pricing and release date

The fact that there is a Surface Book 2 is surprising enough, but two is an unexpected bonus. The two new Surface Book 2s include a successor to the original 13-inch form factor plus a new 15-inch model. 

No Surface is cheap, though, and the Surface Book 2 continues that trend. (Discounts are available for eligible students, parents, teachers, and the military.) We’ve summarized all of the prices and configurations below, and you can find full specs and features later in this article. We’ve only seen one color of Surface Book 2, the “magnesium” color of the original Surface Book. Here are the Surface Book 2 options, according to Microsoft:

13-inch Surface Book 2:

  • 2.6GHz dual-core Core i5-7500U; 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD: $1,499 
  • 1.9GHz quad-core Core i7-8650U 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD; dGPU: $1,999
  • 1.9GHz quad-core Core i7-8650U 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD; dGPU: $2,499
  • 1.9GHz quad-core Core i7-8650U 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD; dGPU: $2,999

15-inch Surface Book 2:

