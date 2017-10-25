How the Alienware 15 Takes Games to the Next Level

Gamers are more demanding on their machines than the average user. They have high standards for their hardware that can only be met by top-notch components that deliver optimal performance. The tough part is meeting those demands with a high-end laptop that doesn’t break the bank.

While you can tinker with plenty of configurations in the new Alienware 15, you’ll always be able to find a balance of top-tier, gaming-optimized features on a reasonable budget.

The Alienware 15 takes gaming to the next level with:

Smoother gameplay. Starting with an overclocked 7 th Gen Intel® Core TM processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics card, the Alienware 15’s powerful components drive deeply immersive experiences. Configurable up to a Core i7-7820HK and GeForce GTX 1080 GPU with new Max-Q design technology, it eliminates lag so you can enjoy crisp, responsive action. With a 15-inch Full HDdisplay with 120Hz refresh rate (or UHD at 60Hz for 4K content), nothing’s getting between you and your game.

