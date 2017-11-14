Prepare for Digital Transformation

“Technology changes quickly. Organizations change much more slowly,” says George Westerman of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The slow pace of change at many organizations makes keeping up with advances in technology a major challenge, adds Westerman, principal research scientist for the Initiative on the Digital Economy at MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

“What that means is, if you’re thinking about digital transformation, the digital’s not the hard part,” he says. “The transformation is the hard part. How can you get your organization ready? How can you move your organization forward?”

The pace of technological change has been startling. Social media, mobile technologies, cloud computing, data analytics and other solutions have emerged as focal points for many IT leaders, but even greater advances have come as innovators combine these elements. Technology solutions are now evolving together, Westerman says, creating possibilities that most innovators couldn’t dream of even a few years ago.

Organizations that establish digital leadership give themselves an edge in speed, efficiency, flexibility and innovation. But to do so, they have to establish a robust, reliable back-end infrastructure.

The Power of Digital Transformation

Westerman cites Asian Paints, a paint manufacturer based in India, as an example of the power of digital transformation. Over a decade, the company integrated operations among more than a dozen facilities across India, implemented call centers and mobile device deployments, utilized data-based decision-making and expanded its service offerings along with its geographic footprint across Asia. The company’s revenue skyrocketed while speed and efficiency improved.

But none of these strides would have been possible without improvements to the IT components that supported the company’s operations.

“The first thing they did was clean up their infrastructure and their processes, and then they could go on from there,” Westerman says.

Foundation for Transformation

As organizations plan their digital transformations, several infrastructure elements have become key targets for modernization. Storage is one of the most important IT components to support next-generation capabilities. Among the storage technologies that are driving IT advances are all-flash arrays and software-defined storage solutions, says Paul Merrifield, Americas chief technologist for storage with Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Flash has long been seen as a storage option for specialized workloads that require far greater performance than spinning disk storage media can deliver. However, prices for flash that once seemed prohibitive have fallen in recent years, making all-flash storage arrays a viable option for many more applications.

“Flash as a technology has moved from the niche to the mainstream faster than anything,” Merrifield says. “It really is about performance.”

The speed advantage provided by flash storage enables capabilities that are simply impossible with other media. Merrifield recommends that IT leaders use technologies such as flash throughout the IT stack as they seek to boost the performance of their applications. “We really should be talking about putting performance-accelerating technologies all around the IT stack,” he says.

Flash delivers other advantages as well. On the operational side, it enables automation that frees up IT staff from having to monitor and address performance problems. It also provides higher availability and greater reliability than other storage media, reducing the risks that organizations face. Its speed simplifies backup and disaster recovery functions, further reducing the burden on IT professionals.

Data center operators also are relying on software-defined storage (SDS) in their digital transformation efforts. SDS solutions collect storage elements into a pool of resources that can be managed centrally and controlled via automation, allowing IT teams to use their storage capacity more strategically.