Steam Halloween Sale hidden gems: 10 great deals on non-horror games

The Steam Halloween Sale is here, offering deep discounts on horror games galore. But did you know that all sorts of non-terrifying PC games are on sale, too? While the Halloween Sale interface focuses solely on horror games, you can scroll all the way down—past the VR game and movie discounts you probably don’t care about—to find a simple, understated button: “See all specials.” There, the flood gates open.

If you want PCWorld’s recommendations on scary selections while the sale’s in full swing, check out our list of the best PC horror games and our original Steam Halloween Sale coverage. Here, we’ll dig into the hidden gems—truly great non-horror games that Steam doesn’t advertise.