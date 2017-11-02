This Comprehensive Cyber Security Training Bundle Is Now 90% Off ($29)

It's common knowledge that the web is full of malicious hackers bent on stealing your sensitive data. But, what most people don't know is that there's also a population of cyber warriors who work for the good guys and use their hacking knowledge to keep the web safe. What's more, companies are offering these pros top-dollar salaries to keep their networks cyberattack-free, and you can join them with the Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle--on sale for more than 90 percent off.

In less than 15 hours of training, this 8-course collection will familiarize you with the tools and techniques these professionals use to keep hackers at bay. You'll take on the fundamentals as you learn about real-time attack vectors and defensive methods, and you'll dive into how malicious hackers go about planning their attacks so you can counter them.

You can kickstart your cybersecurity career with the Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle for only $29--saving more than 90 percent off its normal $360 retail price.