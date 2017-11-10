Romoss Longuard 10 review: A short, stubby battery pack that does it all

Unlike the other Romoss pack in this roundup, the Longuard 10 is well designed. It looks and feels like a quality product.

With a rating of 10,000mAh (36Wh), there’s a lot of power in a rather small package.

At the end of the Longuard 10, two USB-A ports are stacked atop each other. Each port is capable of 2.4A of simultaneous output, for a total of 4.8A. This is a different approach, as most competing packs may have a single 2.4A port, with any secondary ports maxing out at 1A.

In testing, however, I was unable to get a combined 4.8A of output from the pack. I was also unable to trigger the Samsung Note 8’s quick-charging feature. It’s not a deal breaker, but I’m unsure what the trick is to reach Romoss’ claimed levels.

To the left of the dual USB-A ports you’ll fine a single Micro-USB and a USB-C port, once again stacked atop each other. These ports are input only, which is a bit of a bummer. Try using a USB-C-to-USB-C cable to charge another device from the pack and nothing happens.

On the flip side, this USB-C port speeds up the charge time of the pack to four hours.

The Longuard 10’s efficiency is 90.18 percent, well above the average for battery packs we’ve tested.

Included in the box is the Longuard 10, a carrying case, and a Micro-USB cable.

Bottom line: The Romoss Longuard 10 can charge two devices at once, and is compact enough to go anywhere with you.