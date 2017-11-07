Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Learn Linux, AWS, and more with 1,200 hours of training from Linux Academy, now 50% off

In the world of tech, you can't afford to sit idly by while new technology changes the industry. That's why a subscription to the Linux Academy is a must for any self-respecting (or aspiring) cloud computing professional, and right now 1-year plans are on sale for more than half-off the normal price.

Delivering more than 1,200 hours of in-depth video training and labs, this resource helps you cultivate real skills in today's top cloud tools, like AWS, OpenStack, Linux, and Azure. Following along full-time instructors and curated learning plans, you'll learn how to leverage these tools in the field and refine your understanding of them via hands-on lessons.

Plus, you'll receive certificates as you make your way through the academy, validating your training and setting you up to impress during the job hunt. Normally retailing for $348, a 1-year subscription to the Linux Academy is on sale for $149—more than half-off the usual price.

 

