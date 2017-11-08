Intel hires Radeon boss Raja Koduri to challenge AMD, Nvidia in high-end discrete graphics

Intel dropped a bombshell on Wednesday afternoon, confirming that the company has hired AMD’s former graphics guru, Raja Koduri, heading up a new group to design high-end discrete graphics for "a broad range of computing segments."

Koduri, who will start in December, will head up the newly-formed Core and Visual Computing Group, Intel said. Koduri left AMD this week, leading to speculation that he would head to Nvidia or Intel, the other two leaders in the PC graphics space. What wasn’t known, though, was whether he would be involved in PC graphics, or something tangential, such as AI.

Intel, though, apparently hasn’t given up on the PC. Intel representatives declined to confirm whether Koduri's new role as head of the Core and Visual Computing Group will specifically include PC graphics, but his new title certainly implies it.

“We have exciting plans to aggressively expand our computing and graphics capabilities and build on our very strong and broad differentiated IP foundation,” said Murthy Renduchintala, Intel’s chief engineering officer, in a statement. “With Raja at the helm of our Core and Visual Computing Group, we will add to our portfolio of unmatched capabilities, advance our strategy to lead in computing and graphics, and ultimately be the driving force of the data revolution.”

Gordon Mah Ung/IDG AMD's Raja Koduri shows off AMD's top-end gaming card: the Radeon RX Vega 64

Koduri has 25 years in the graphics business, most recently leading AMD’s effort to develop its own high-end graphics chip, known as “Vega.”

“I have admired Intel as a technology leader and have had fruitful collaborations with the company over the years,” Koduri said in a statement. “I am incredibly excited to join the Intel team and have the opportunity to drive a unified architecture vision across its world-leading IP portfolio that help’s accelerate the data revolution.”

What this means for you: Oh, wow. Oh, WOW. Nvidia and AMD just got some new competition in the graphics space. What isn't known in whether this will include the PC, but it could. Color us really, really, excited.

This story was updated at 2:19 PM with additional comment from Intel.