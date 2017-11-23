Black Friday laptop buyer's guide

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the deluge of Black Friday laptop deals seemingly falling from the sky. The prices can be very tempting, but with an abundance of configuration options, it can be hard to know which deal offers the most value.

That's especially so if you're not a tech expert and the recommendations you've gotten don't fit your needs. So in this guide, we walk you through the different specs to consider in a Windows laptop, and how those decisions change depending on the price range, whether it’s a sub-$500 model or sub-$750. We also examine the specs of some current laptops and provide examples of how to separate the wheat from the chaff.

With these simple guidelines, you should have enough information to maximize your purchase.

What to look for in a laptop under $500

The sub-$500 category is the most tricky, because all throughout the year you’ll find both gems and dogs for basically the same cash. That situation gets worse during Black Friday, when $400 laptops with negligible discounts and $700 laptops with steep discounts all mix together.

Here are the important specs to look at:

CPU

Best: Intel Core i3 or Core i5 (any generation)

OK: AMD’s E-series APU

Barely adequate: Intel N-series Pentium, Intel N-series Celeron, or Intel Z-series Atom

Why: CPUs still do the brunt of the work in a laptop, so we recommend going with the best you can afford if you want a more responsive laptop.

Amazon This Lenovo IdeaPad costs less than $200—know what to look for before you buy.

RAM

Best: 8GB

OK: 4GB

Barely adequate: 2GB

Why: Insufficient RAM can drag down even faster CPUs, so we recommend a minimum of 4GB. Sure, 2GB technically works, but the experience isn't pretty. Don’t worry about DDR3 vs. LPDDR3 vs. DDR4, as you won’t be able to tell the difference when using a budget laptop.

Storage

Best: 128GB to 256GB SSD

OK: 1TB or 500GB hard drive

Barely adequate: 32GB eMMC or SSD

Why: A solid-state drive (SSD) is a game changer, but that relative speed is offset if the SSD is so small as to be virtually useless. Windows 10 on a 32GB drive is barely enough to run the OS. So get a decent-sized SSD, or go with a hard-disk drive.

Screen resolution

Tie: 720p, 1080p

Why: If battery life is important to you and you're interested in laptops that normally sell for $400 and under, a 1366x768 screen is the better choice.

However, we tend to like 1080p screens because the higher resolution can display more information on-screen, be it in a spreadsheet or browser tab. Videos look crisper and more detailed, too. During Black Friday, 1080p laptops in the sale range of $400 to $500 should provide adequate battery life.

GPU

Best: GeForce 940MX, GeForce MX150, Radeon M7

OK: Integrated Radeon graphics

Barely adequate: Intel integrated graphics

Why: First, it’s important to note that questions about the GPU are really for gaming. If that’s not of interest to you, Intel’s integrated graphics are actually preferred. While it’s difficult to get a discrete GeForce graphics chip into a $500 laptop, it can be done. Other than that, AMD’s integrated Radeon is the next best option for gaming.

Examples of laptops under $500

Ben Patterson/IDG Acer’s E 15 makes a good buy at multiple price points.

Let’s apply some of our guidelines to a few current laptops to see how they play out.

Barely adequate: The Lenovo IdeaPad 110S is a typical $200 range laptop. It comes with 2GB of RAM, a 32GB eMMC, and runs on an N-class CPU. It works, but just barely.

OK: With the Acer E 15, you get a Core-class CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1080p screen. At $349, this is a great deal for a basic Windows laptop: It’s not that portable, but gets the computing job done well. Drop the price to $300 and it becomes even more appealing, since you can use the savings to bump up the amount of RAM.

Best: Okay, it’s actually a smidge over $500, but this upgraded Acer E 15 with 8GB of RAM, a Core i5, a 256GB SSD, and a GeForce 940MX is a really good buy for general use. The only downside is its relative bulk.

Mentioned in this article ASUS ZenBook Flip UX360CA-UHM1T 13.3" $499.00 MSRP $499.00 View on Amazon

Best (alternate): If portability is important, the Asus ZenBook Flip UX360CA is a good buy. This budget ultra-portable gives you a convertible laptop with touchscreen, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Core-class CPU for just $500. That’s less than what people pay for a smartphone today, and a hell of a deal.

What to look for in a laptop under $750

At $750, you’ve really stepped up in hardware quality. Here’s what to consider for general-use laptops and ultraportables in this price range.

CPU

Good: 6th- or 7th-generation Core i5 or Y-series

Better: 7th-generation Core i7

Best: 8th-generation Core i7 or Core i5

Why: What’s great about this price range is there really are no bad CPUs. All are great--some are just faster. Today, Intel’s 8th-gen parts are the ones to beat.

IDG Intel’s 8th-gen CPU pays large dividends in performance over the 7th-gen CPU.

RAM

Good: 8GB

Best: 16GB (kinda)

Why: For the average person, 8GB is more than enough. You should only shell out for 16GB if you’re a content creator. Generally, LPDDR3 is preferred for power savings, but DDR4 is fine too.

Storage

Good: 128GB SSD

Better: 256GB SSD

Best: 512GB SSD

Why: You could get a hard drive in this price range, but we don’t recommend it. With SSDs, it comes down to buying the largest one you get. For most folks, there’s no point in worrying about NVMe vs. SATA either. Both will yield excellent response.

Screen resolution

Best: 1080p

Why: Any machine that's on sale for $500 or more should come with a 1920x1080 resolution screen at minimum. Period.

Panel type

Barely adequate: TN

OK: VA

Best: IPS

Why: At this price, it should be IPS or bust. If you're paying between $500 and $750 for a laptop during Black Friday, you shouldn't suffer poor viewing angles or color reproduction from what you'll stare at most.

The lone exception is if you find a gaming laptop with incredible hardware stuffed inside, and the one compromise is a VA panel. But that would be an exception rather than the rule.

GPU

Good: GeForce 940 MX or Radeon R7

Better: GeForce MX150 or Radeon R9

Best: GeForce GTX 1050 or Radeon Pro

Why: It’s pretty simple: Faster GPUs yield better graphics performance.

Examples of laptops under $750

In this price range, there are fewer piles of crap to avoid. Instead, you can focus more purely on getting the most bang for your buck--like hardware you'd normally see in laptops that sell closer to $1,000.

Mentioned in this article ASUS VivoBook F510UA $499.00 MSRP $599.00 View on Amazon

Good: Typically $600, the Asus VivoBook F510UA is a steal at its current sale price of $500. This 15.6-inch laptop nets you quad-core power with an 8th-gen Core i5-8250U, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. Even at its normal price of $600, it’s a good buy.

Better: The 14-inch the Acer Swift 3 is a fairly portable and fairly powerful laptop with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a GeForce MX150 GPU, an IPS panel and quad-core Core i5-8250U CPU, for just a little over $700.

Better (alternate): The Asus ZenBook 3 UX390UA has a 7th-gen Core i5 dual-core, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. At its sale price of $749, this 12.5-inch ultra portable laptop gives you luxury features at a non-luxury price.