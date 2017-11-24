Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Black Friday Steal: Save 50% On The SKEYE Nano 2 FPV Drone - Deal Alert

Bigger isn't always better. Case in point, the SKEYE Nano 2 FPV Drone is the world's smallest camera drone, but it boasts an unrivaled flying experience. With adjustable gyro sensitivity and 6-axis flight control system, this tiny drone is easy to control for even the most novice pilots, making it a perfect gift for the aspiring aviator on your list. Plus you can take an extra 20% off its sale price when you plug in the BFRIDAY20 coupon code at checkout, bringing the total to just $51.20, down from $99.

Featuring Ready to Fly Technology, the SKEYE Nano 2 FPV Drone makes operation easy for beginner pilots. You can take off, land, and hover easily with built-in auto-functions, and it can capture real-time, first-person video with its HD, WiFi-controlled camera. Plus, with its built-in LEDs, you can even take it out for night flying and navigate without a problem.

Now, the SKEYE Nano 2 FPV Drone is on sale for $64, but you can get it for $51.20 when you plug in the BFRIDAY20 coupon code at checkout.

 

