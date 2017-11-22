Amazon Black Friday deals: The best tech at killer prices

Amazon is ground zero for Black Friday shopping, but not all of its deals are worth your attention. That's where we come in: We've sifted through Amazon's staggering amount of Black Friday deals, and cherry-picked the very best deals in the tech categories you care about most.
A note about Amazon Prime deals: You can sign up for a 30-day Prime membership if you're not already a member. This also gives you earlier access to some of Amazon's limited-time Lightning deals—which we won't be covering in this article. We'll be eating turkey instead.
The deals in this list may expire early if quantities run out, so don’t wait too long if you see something interesting.
More to come: As deals go live, we'll update this article. Be sure to check back for new Amazon discounts.
Amazon Echo deals
- Echo Dot (2nd Generation) — $30 ($50 list price)
- Echo (2nd Generation) — $80 ($100 list price)
- Echo Show — $180 ($230 list price)
Amazon Cloud Cam and Fire TV Stick deals
- Amazon Cloud Cam — $100 ($120 list price)
- Fire TV Stick — $25 ($40 list price)
Amazon Fire tablet deals
- Fire HD 10 with Alexa — $100 ($150 list price)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition — $70 ($100 list price)
- Fire 7 with Alexa — $30 ($50 list price)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition — $90 ($130 list price)
- Fire HD 8 — $50 ($80 list price)
Amazon Kindle e-reader deals
- Kindle (with ads) — $50 ($80 list price)
- Kindle Paperwhite (with ads) — $90 ($120 list price)
- Kindle for Kids bundle — $70 ($100 list price)
- Kindle Essentials bundle — $100 ($130 list price)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle — $140 ($180 list price)
Fitbit deals
- Fitbit Alta HR — $100 ($150 list price)
- Fitbit Blaze — $150 ($200 list price)
- Fitbit Charge 2 — $100 ($150 list price)
Power bank deals
- RAVPower 16750mAh external battery pack — $24 ($32 list price)
- Tronsmart Presto 10,000mAh power bank — $20 ($30 list price)
(Use coupon code HMTVOPS8 at checkout.)