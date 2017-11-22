News

Amazon Black Friday deals: The best tech at killer prices

Amazon is ground zero for Black Friday deals, and we've carefully curated a selection of the best.

PCWorld |

amazon package doorstep
Amazon
More like this
Table of Contents
Show More

Amazon is ground zero for Black Friday shopping, but not all of its deals are worth your attention. That's where we come in: We've sifted through Amazon's staggering amount of Black Friday deals, and cherry-picked the very best deals in the tech categories you care about most.

A note about Amazon Prime deals: You can sign up for a 30-day Prime membership if you're not already a member. This also gives you earlier access to some of Amazon's limited-time Lightning deals—which we won't be covering in this article. We'll be eating turkey instead.

The deals in this list may expire early if quantities run out, so don’t wait too long if you see something interesting.

More to come: As deals go live, we'll update this article. Be sure to check back for new Amazon discounts.

Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Cloud Cam and Fire TV Stick deals 

Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Kindle e-reader deals

Fitbit deals

Power bank deals

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon