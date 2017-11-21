AMD Ryzen and Threadripper CPUs get massive price drops ahead of Black Friday deals

Black Friday might be a few days away, but you can already find some smoking hot deals on AMD processors. AMD’s mainstream Ryzen and monstrous Threadripper chips dropped to borderline fire sale prices over the weekend. In the case of some of the higher-end chips, the discounts shave hundreds of dollars off suggested retail pricing.

Let’s split this up into separate Ryzen and Threadripper sections. We’re mostly linking to Amazon but similar pricing for AMD’s hardware can be found at many online retailers. Micro Center is offering even better deals on many of AMD’s high-end CPUs, but they’re available for in-store pickup only. Bummer. Micro Center’s deals on Threadripper are downright wild.

AMD Ryzen Black Friday deals

The AMD Ryzen deals are listed in descending order of performance. If two chips have the same number of cores and threads listed, the one above it offers higher clock speeds. PCWorld’s AMD Ryzen overview has all the specific details you need to know about these chips if you want more info.

The steepest discounts come with the pricier chips, naturally. While the deals get less flashy the lower down the chain you go, these are still great prices for solid processors. The $100 Ryzen 3 1200 is the cornerstone of PCWorld’s cheapest Black Friday gaming PC build. Picking and choosing the right deals, you can construct an entry-level gaming rig for just $370—and yes, that price includes a Windows license.

Thomas Ryan

A great Ryzen motherboard Gigabyte Aorus GA-AX370-Gaming 5 motherboard $169.99 MSRP $194.99 View on Amazon

AMD’s Ryzen processors brought multi-core computing to the masses when they launched earlier this year, offering damned fine performance and more cores than Intel processors at similar prices. At the beginning of 2017, a modern 8-core chip would’ve set you back $1,000; now you can snag the Ryzen 7 1700 for $270. Intel responded by stuffing more cores into its excellent 8th-gen Core chips, but those just-launched parts are still suffering from poor availability and inflated pricing. In fact, you’re much more likely to find discounts on older 7th-gen Intel CPUs this holiday season, a quick check of PCWorld’s early Black Friday PC deals roundup shows.

That makes the slashed prices on these Ryzen chips all the more appealing. AMD’s pledged to support the AM4 motherboard platform that Ryzen is built around until at least 2020, meaning you can drop any newly released Ryzen chips into your existing PC easy-peasy between now and then. On the other hand, Intel’s 8th-gen parts demand a fresh motherboard chipset, so if you pick up a 7th-gen Core CPU on sale, your accompanying motherboard is already at the end of its road.

Check out PCWorld’s Ryzen motherboard primer if you snag one of AMD’s CPUs. The various AM4 chipsets available for Ryzen motherboards pack very different capabilities.

AMD Threadripper Black Friday deals

Gordon Mah Ung/IDG Threadripper CPUs are BIG.

Here are the deals on AMD’s big iron. They’re more impressive than the Ryzen discounts.

But we can go even lower! Microcenter’s offering steeper Threadripper deals, but only for in-store pickup. You can snag the Threadripper 1950X for $700, the 1920X for $500, and the 1900X for $349.

The performance story for Threadripper is similar to Ryzen. Intel’s rival Core i9 chips have the overall performance lead, but AMD’s chips offer still damned good performance at a tremendous value. Sure, the similarly 16-core Core i8-7960X beats the Threadripper 1950X in raw benchmarks—but it’s listed at $1,700, and selling on the street for even more. That’s the cost of more than two Threadripper 1950X chips at this sale price.

If you decide to pick up one of AMD’s high-end desktop chips, be sure to check out PCWorld’s Threadripper X399 motherboard primer, too.