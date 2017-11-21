Pay What You Want For 140+ Hours of In-Depth Coding Training - Deal Alert

The job market is changing, and according to a recent study by Burning Glass and Oracle Academy, more than half of the jobs in the top income percentile (paying more than $57k a year) require some coding knowledge. So, if you want to be included in that bread-winning number, you'll need to get familiar with today's top programming tools, like Python, JavaScript, and PHP. And with the Pay What You Want: Learn to Code 2018 Bundle, you can get started for a price you choose.

Here's how the deal works: Simply pay what you want, and you'll unlock one of the collection's 10 courses instantly. Beat the average price paid, and you'll get the remaining 9 at no extra charge.

Delivering 10 courses in Java, PHP, Angular, and more, this collection is designed to get you familiar with the programming tools utilized by many of today's employers. Following along with professional instruction, you'll walk through the fundamentals of working with each tool and move on to hands-on projects, like building a real estate app with React.

Simply name your price, and you can kick off your coding training with the Pay What You Want: Learn to Code 2018 Bundle.