Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Master Raspberry Pi Programming With This In-Depth Training Bundle, Now Over 90% Off

PCWorld |

sale 9242 primary image wide
PCWorld Shop

Learning the fundamentals behind computer programming and robotics doesn't have to be a mind-numbing slog through dense lines of code—or at least that's the philosophy behind the Raspberry Pi microcomputer and its suite of educational tools. Whether you're a programming savant or a complete novice, you can master the essentials behind building robust programs and robots with the Raspberry Pi Mastery Bundle, and it's on sale for over 90 percent off.

Boasting 8 comprehensive courses, this collection utilizes project-based training to help you develop a working knowledge of robotics and computer programming. Starting with the essentials, you'll learn how to use Raspberry Pi as a computer and code with Python to create a simple number guessing game. Then, once you're comfortable with the basics, you'll use your coding know-how to create your own hardware projects, like a walkie talkie that runs off Linux and a light detector mechanism powered via Python.

Now, you can master computer programming the fun way with the Raspberry Pi Mastery Bundle, which is on sale for $34, saving you more than 90 percent off the normal price.

 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.