Black Friday Amazon deals: Price drops for Echos, Kindles and Fire tablets

When the cheapest Kindle e-reader drops to $50, it’s difficult to resist snagging one on an impulse buy. Appealing to our most reptilian consumer instincts is just how Amazon rolls, and—right on schedule—the retail behemoth-cum-hardware manufacturer is dropping prices across its product lines.

Here are all the Black Friday deals for the Amazon Echo, Kindle, and Fire tablet lines. We’re also including links to our own coverage of the price-dropped devices (many of which are best in their categories, the Amazon pedigree notwithstanding). Amazon says these deals will end at the stroke of midnight on Monday, Nov. 27.

If you're looking for all of Amazon's best Black Friday deals, click here.

Kindle e-reader deals

Out of all the options above, we’re partial to the Paperwhite (the Essentials bundle adds a leather cover and power adapter). Check out our complete Kindle buying guide for links to reviews and more information. Unfortunately, the latest Kindle Oasis (which we just reviewed and adore) isn’t on sale.

Fire tablet deals

The interesting product here is the HD 10. It sports impressive specs, and looks to be an incredible bargain at its sale price of $100. And with built-in Alexa support, you’ll be able to ask Amazon’s assistant to bring up a live view from your Nest, Ring, and Arlo security cameras.

Amazon Echo deals

Amazon’s Echo smart speaker line-up can be downright confusing, with versions ranging from the insanely affordable Echo Dot (which we actually love) to the pricey Echo Show, which we called “the most capable smart home assistant on the market.” For more information on which Echo is right for you, check out our buying guide.

Amazon Tap, Cloud Cam, and Fire TV Stick deals

And here we round up Amazon stragglers. We hated the Echo Tap (a quasi-Echo that runs on battery power) and can’t recommend it. But the Cloud Cam is one of our favorite home security cameras, and we’re big fans of the Fire TV Stick as well.