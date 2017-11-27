Cyber Monday Steal: Get Lifetime Access To 1000+ Tech Training Courses For $54

The average person changes jobs 10 to 15 times throughout his or her career. So, you shouldn't feel guilty if you're itching to switch positions. However, it's important that you bolster your resume with new skills to keep your employment prospects up. Virtual Training Company offers thousands of tech training courses in all the most in-demand fields, and while they normally charge $2500 for a lifetime subscription, you can get one today for just $53.40 with code CYBER40.

Taught by industry experts, Virtual Training Company's courses are designed to get you familiar with the essentials behind a myriad of different skills and fields. Sign up, and you'll get instant access to over 1,000 courses that you can enter straight from your laptop, tablet, or phone. You can download work files to supplement your courses, and since subscriptions last a lifetime, you can keep adding new skills for years to come.

Normally, a lifetime subscription to Virtual Training Company would cost $2,500, but plans are going on sale for only $53.40 for Cyber Monday with code CYBER40. Don't miss out.