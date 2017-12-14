Tomorrow’s workforce, today. Orchestrated by CDW.

The National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild updated the technology at their arena, the Xcel Energy Center, with one goal in mind: to create a better fan experience. The team is focused on engaging with fans and helping them interact with each other and brands during the games, and is using new technology platforms, especially for its core and Wi-Fi networks, to help enable that.

The Wild upgraded its core network infrastructure using equipment from Cisco, and also added 450 Wi-Fi access points throughout the arena.

CDW has partnered closely with the Wild's small IT team, which relies heavily on CDW's expertise and resources to think outside the box on technology and delight fans.