Anker PowerDrive Speed 2 car charger review: Anker lights the way

Anker’s ever-expanding line of smartphone accessories and products is impressive. Case in point is the Anker PowerDrive Speed 2 car charger ($25 on Amazon).

Note: This review is part of our roundup of USB car chargers. Go there for details on how we tested this device.

The charger, which features an attractive carbon fiber pattern, fit snugly enough in our test car's power port that we had no worry about it coming loose on a bumpy ride.

The charger features two ports, each one capable of Quick Charge 3.0 speeds—eliminating any guesswork. If you have two QC3.0-compatible devices plugged in, both ports will continue to charge at full speed. The blue ports are illuminated, making them easy to locate it in a dark vehicle or an obscured nook.

In our tests, the Anker PowerDrive Speed 2 charged an iPhone X at 5V/1.4A. Testing with a Galaxy S8 immediately triggered Fast Charging, with the car charger using 9V/1.5A. In other words, it performed in line with Anker's claims.

The PowerDrive Speed 2 comes without cables or a carrying case. Anker offers its standard 18-month warranty.

Bottom line: If you're willing to pay a premium, the Anker PowerDrive Speed 2 car charger is a powerful and well-designed charger.