Belkin BoostUp 2-Port car charger review: High-quality, and well designed

Belkin’s BoostUp 2-Port car charger is the most expensive model we tested at $40, but it’s also the only one that comes with a USB-C cable in the box.

Note: This review is part of our roundup of USB car chargers. Go there for details on how we tested this device.

By including a USB-C cable and calling the device itself BoostUp, you might assume that it’s QC2.0/3.0 compatible. That’s not the case, however.

When testing with the Galaxy S8, the phone failed to fast charge as we expected. For both the S8 and the iPhone X, the Belkin BoostUp pumped out a still-respectable 5V/1.8A.

Instead of illuminated ports, there’s a lone LED just above one of the USB ports, which lights up when the charger is plugged into your vehicle.

There’s nothing flashy about the design of the BoostUp. It’s matte black, and doesn’t protrude all that far from the power outlet in a vehicle.

Bottom line: The Belkin BoostUp 2-Port car charger is a little pricey, but it includes a USB-A to USB-C cable.