Get On The Bus

How to Make Video Your Company’s Go-To Collaboration Tool

In this Tech Talk between two CDW collaboration experts, learn about the state of video technology today, best practices for deployment and opportunities for video anywhere use.

How IT Works: Next-Gen Firewall from Palo Alto

​A firewall is a firewall, right? Not really. Find out how next-generation firewalls from Palo Alto Networks work and conduct multiple security procedures in a single pass.

4 Tips to Ensure a Smooth Microsoft Azure Adoption

​Don’t fear Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. With the right planning and preparation, moving to Azure can both ease infrastructure management demands and help with total cost of ownership.

How IT Works: Security at the DNS Layer with Cisco Umbrella

Our expert security architect explains how DNS level security works using Cisco Umbrella, which taps the Cisco Talos SOC to vet 100 billion DNS requests daily.

4 Must-Knows Before Moving to Office 365

Do you know about Office 365’s secret weapon for sysadmins? It’s Azure Active Directory, which can make migration and management of your new cloud environment relatively pain-free. We get you started with four pointers on using Azure AD in Office 365.

With so many device-wielding users roaming your halls, it can be tricky to give people access to what they need and keep them out of what they don’t. We detail how Cisco ISE works, share ways to start small and scale it, and explain how the tool can speed network admission control dynamically.