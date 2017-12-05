Review

Quick Charge 3.0 Aukey car charger review: Bigger than most, but it works

A trustworthy device with Quick Charge 3.0 tech.

Contributor, PCWorld |

aukey
Aukey
At a Glance

After I purchased my first Quick Charge 2.0-compatible device, I purchased the Quick Charge 2.0 version of the Aukey car charger. The company has since updated the same exact model ($15 on Amazon), adding QC3.0 to it without changing the design.

Note: This review is part of our roundup of USB car chargers. Go there for details on how we tested this device.

Two color-coded USB ports are on the front. The green port is a standard 5V/2.4A; the  orange port is QC3.0 compatible at 9V/2A. In our tests, the Galaxy S8 registered that it was fast-charging once connected, with our meter registering 9V/1.2A. Plugging an iPhone X into the car charger, regardless of port, registered 5.15V/1.4A (the same reading as our Galaxy S8 when plugged into the standard port).

One downside of this Aukey model is its size. It sticks out a good amount from the power port, and lacks any sort of light to assist you in the dark.

Bottom line: The Quick Charge 3.0 Aukey car charger isn’t perfect, but it’s a tried-and-true car charger with fast-charging speeds.

At a Glance
  • $14.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon

    Despite its size and the lack of any light for finding its ports in the dark, this QC3.0-compatible charger is a solid option.

    Pros

    • Quick Charge 3.0
    • Color-coded ports

    Cons

    • It’s big
    • Only one QC3.0 port
    • No light
Based in beautiful Colorado, Jason Cipriani is a freelance writer who contributes to Macworld, Wired, Fortune, and CNET.

