RAVPower 24W Dual USB car charger review: An inexpensive and compact option

A two-port car charger for less than $9? Go on, we’re listening.

RAVPower
There’s something to be said about a minimal design, especially when it comes to car chargers. Device makers have to safely cram components into a tight space, without taking up more room than is needed. That’s what RAVPower did with the 24W Dual USB car charger ($9 on Amazon).

Note: This review is part of our roundup of USB car chargers. Go there for details on how we tested this device.

The charger snuggly fits into a vehicle’s power adapter, and doesn’t stick too far out. Two white USB ports adorn the front, with a single LED light above.Each port is capable of an output of 2.4A, with a maximum simultaneous output of 4.8A. (This particular model doesn’t offer QC2.0/3.0 capabilities.)

Our testing showed both ports consistently 5V/1.4A, whether it was the Galaxy S8 or iPhone X connected, which is right in line with our test results for similarly spec’d car chargers.

Bottom line: The RAVPower 24W Dual USB car charger is well designed and costs almost nothing.

  • $6.99 MSRP $8.99
    View
    on Amazon

    This isn't the best charger for someone with a QC2.0/3.0-compatible device, but for anyone else, it's a low-profile, low-cost, dependable option.

    Pros

    • Slim, unobtrusive design

    Cons

    • No QC2.0/3.0 support
