RAVPower 24W Dual USB car charger review: An inexpensive and compact option

There’s something to be said about a minimal design, especially when it comes to car chargers. Device makers have to safely cram components into a tight space, without taking up more room than is needed. That’s what RAVPower did with the 24W Dual USB car charger ($9 on Amazon).

The charger snuggly fits into a vehicle’s power adapter, and doesn’t stick too far out. Two white USB ports adorn the front, with a single LED light above.Each port is capable of an output of 2.4A, with a maximum simultaneous output of 4.8A. (This particular model doesn’t offer QC2.0/3.0 capabilities.)

Our testing showed both ports consistently 5V/1.4A, whether it was the Galaxy S8 or iPhone X connected, which is right in line with our test results for similarly spec’d car chargers.

Bottom line: The RAVPower 24W Dual USB car charger is well designed and costs almost nothing.