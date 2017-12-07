The Full Nerd episode 36: The best PC hardware of 2017

It’s that time of year yet again, and what an amazing year it’s been for computer enthusiasts. In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray name the best PC hardware of 2017.

These aren’t PCWorld’s formal picks—they’re the opinions of the Full Nerd podcast group alone. We didn’t hold staff-wide meetings or create elaborate Excel spreadsheets full of information about every gizmo reviewed in 2017. Instead, each member of the Full Nerd crew walked into the studio armed with their personal lists of the best hardware in each category, ready to cajole and convince the others to their cause. No one leaves until we’ve named every winner. And in the cases where we couldn’t break a deadlock, we turned to the live audience as the tiebreaker.

The joy of this award show lies in passionate debate, in the group discussion—in the journey. But if you’re interested in the destination alone, here’s a list of Full Nerd’s favorite PC hardware of 2017, complete with a time stamp to where the discussion begins for each category in the video above:

