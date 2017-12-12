This Speech Recognition Tool Helps You Get More Done Faster -- Now 60% Off

Typing is unquestionably a staple in our daily lives, but given enough time, even this activity will go the way of floppy disks and dial-up Internet. With Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13, you can tap into the future of productivity thanks to its advanced speech recognition software that lets you get more done faster on your computer. Plus, it's on sale for 60% off its normal retail price for a limited time.

This time-saving software turns your spoken words into text, allowing you to dictate documents up to 3 times faster than typing and with up to 99 percent accuracy. It understands and executes simple voice commands and trims down on typos and spelling mistakes. Plus, Dragon learns the words and phrases you use the most, spelling even difficult words and names correctly, so you can work faster.

Now, you can get Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 on sale for $19.99, saving more than 60% off its retail price of $49.99.