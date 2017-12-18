Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases: Top picks in every style

If you spend $950 on a phone like the Galaxy Note 8, you’re going to want some measure of protection. That means putting your Note 8 in a case.

There are a lot to choose from: Some show off the design of the phone, others keep you from dropping it, and others will help it survive a nasty fall. No matter what kind of case you’re looking for, we’ve got you—and your new phone—covered.

Best transparent Note 8 cases

To show off your Galaxy Note 8 as Samsung intended, you’ll want a clear case—and a polishing cloth. Because the back of the Galaxy Note 8 is made of glass, it picks up fingerprints very easily. You’ll need to clean it before you pop it into the case. Polishing the case itself doesn't hurt, either.

Speck Presidio Show $44.95 MSRP $44.95 View on Amazon What is it: Hard, clear silicon case with a black bumper all the way around.

Price: $45

Colors: Clear/Black

Wireless charging: Yes

Standout feature: The corners and sides and are reinforced with an “Impactium” shock-absorbing tech that protects your phone from high drops.

Why we love it: The clear back doesn’t hide the beauty of the Note 8 and the black sides nicely blend into the front bezels. Three of the four corners (excluding the bottom right where the S Pen slot is) are reinforced with rubber, and there’s a small lip around the edge to protect the front screen from direct drops. The Speck Presidio Show is our current pick for best transparent Note 8 case. Caseology Skyfall $10.99 MSRP $24.99 View on Amazon What is it: Hard silicon case with clear sides and a rim of color around the back

Price: $25

Colors: Black, blue coral, warm gray, orchid gray

Wireless charging: Yes

Standout feature: Very lightweight but still extremely protective around the sides and back.

Why we love it: The subtle use of color matches the Note 8 while the clear back case lets the phone’s design shine. The case wraps around the edges just enough to protect the sides and front screen from a straight-on drop, but it doesn’t interfere with the Edge gestures or S Pen removal. OtterBox Symmetry $26.00 MSRP $49.95 View on Amazon What is it: Completely clear silicon case with frosted sides and a hard plastic back

Price: $50

Colors: Clear, stardust

Wireless charging: Yes

Standout feature: The tapered right edge of the camera cutout makes it easy to find the fingerprint sensor.

Why we love it: First off, it’s an OtterBox case, so you know it’s tough. The top and bottom edges of the case comes up over the glass to protect the front screen, but the sides are more tapered than most cases, protecting the integrity of the infinity display. Spigen Ultra Hybrid S $12.99 MSRP $34.99 View on Amazon What is it: A clear plastic case with a flexible bumper and a retractable kickstand.

Price: $30

Colors: Clear, pink, black

Wireless charging: Yes

Standout feature: The addition of a kickstand adds a cool element to an otherwise unremarkable case.

Why we love it: The Ultra Hybrid S is a strong, durable case that shows off the design of the Note 8, but we’re including it here for one reason: the kickstand. We’ve used salt shakers and coffee cups to prop up our phones, and the Hybrid S’s handy little stand is a godsend. Plus, we dig the metal accent it brings to the back of the case. Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal $15.99 MSRP $34.99 View on Amazon What is it: A simple clear case with a rigid colored frame.

Price: $35

Colors: Black, gunmetal, gray, blue

Wireless charging: Yes

Standout feature: The hard frame and plastic edges offer a nice degree of protection.

Why we love it: The Neo Hybrid Crystal is a strong a sturdy case, but what makes it stand out is the edges. A metallic frame extends around the entire rim of the pack, punctuating the clearness of the case, and transparent buttons add a bit of style.

Best rugged Note 8 cases

With a glass back and side-hugging display, the Galaxy Note 8 is as fragile as it is expensive. You'll need a tough, rugged case if you want the ultimate protection against drops and spills. While they’ll make your Note 8 even bigger and add a considerable bit of bulk and weight, you won’t need to baby your phone while using it.

OtterBox Defender $32.74 MSRP $59.95 View on Amazon What is it: A three-piece case (four if you count the hip holster) that will ensure your phone never scuffs, cracks, or breaks.

Price: $60

Colors: Black, purple, teal

Wireless charging: No

Standout feature: You could probably throw your phone off a three-story building with this case on and it wouldn’t break.

Why we love it: OtterBox cases aren’t for everyone, but if you’re looking for the ultimate protector for your Note 8, accept no substitute. And if you’re going to go big, you might as well go really big. The OtterBox Defender isn’t small, light, or easy to slip on, but it’s the only case we know of that offers complete peace of mind. And it comes with a hip holster, too, if you’re into that look. The OtterBox Defender is our current pick for best rugged Note 8 case. Urban Armor Gear Monarch $55.95 MSRP $59.95 View on Amazon What is it: A 2X military grade protective case with an alloy metal back and leather accents.

Price: $60

Colors: Red, black

Wireless charging: Yes

Standout feature: The mix of metal and leather make it feel like a true premium case.

Why we love it: Despite being made of metal it doesn’t make the Note 8 too heavy, and the pockets of leather on the back add an excellent resting spot for your fingers. The pattern on the sides of the case add a cool look and some functional grippiness too boot. Urban Armor Gear Plasma $29.94 MSRP $39.95 View on Amazon What is it: A very protective case with a hard plastic back adorned with silicon “screws.”

Price: $40

Colors: Clear, gray, blue, yellow

Wireless charging: Yes

Standout feature: It’s lighter than it looks and the buttons are very responsive.

Why we love it: The UAG Plasma case has a unique rear design that features a pattern on its underside, so it’s smooth to the touch despite its textured appearance. And the tactile side buttons have a nice, clicky feel to them as well, particularly the tapered volume rocker. Spigen Hybrid Armor $15.99 MSRP $34.99 View on Amazon What is it: A slim, durable case that combines rigid plastic with flexible silicon.

Price: $35

Colors: Black, gunmetal, rose gold, blue

Wireless charging: Yes

Standout feature: The hard plastic window around the camera cutout adds a “shield” that’s both stylish and functional.

Why we love it: Rugged cases can often be too bulky, but the Hybrid Armor case does a nice job of keeping things thin and light while still offering solid protection. A lip over the top and bottom of the screen keeps the screen from touching the table when resting face down, and the bottom edge is protected by a thick piece of rigid silicon that still allows easy access to the ports and S Pen.

Best Note 8 shell cases

The Galaxy Note 8’s glass back and giant screen make it a little cumbersome to hold, so a basic case can make the phone much easier to use by adding a grippy back and textured surface. They make your phone look good, too.