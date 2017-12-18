Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases: Top picks in every style
Protect your investment.
- Best transparent Note 8 cases
- Best rugged Note 8 cases
- Best Note 8 shell cases
- Best Note 8 wallet cases
- Best ultra-thin Note 8 cases
- Best-looking Note 8 cases
If you spend $950 on a phone like the Galaxy Note 8, you’re going to want some measure of protection. That means putting your Note 8 in a case.
There are a lot to choose from: Some show off the design of the phone, others keep you from dropping it, and others will help it survive a nasty fall. No matter what kind of case you’re looking for, we’ve got you—and your new phone—covered.
Best transparent Note 8 cases
To show off your Galaxy Note 8 as Samsung intended, you’ll want a clear case—and a polishing cloth. Because the back of the Galaxy Note 8 is made of glass, it picks up fingerprints very easily. You’ll need to clean it before you pop it into the case. Polishing the case itself doesn't hurt, either.
Speck Presidio Show
What is it: Hard, clear silicon case with a black bumper all the way around.
Price: $45
Colors: Clear/Black
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: The corners and sides and are reinforced with an “Impactium” shock-absorbing tech that protects your phone from high drops.
Why we love it: The clear back doesn’t hide the beauty of the Note 8 and the black sides nicely blend into the front bezels. Three of the four corners (excluding the bottom right where the S Pen slot is) are reinforced with rubber, and there’s a small lip around the edge to protect the front screen from direct drops.
The Speck Presidio Show is our current pick for best transparent Note 8 case.
Caseology Skyfall
What is it: Hard silicon case with clear sides and a rim of color around the back
Price: $25
Colors: Black, blue coral, warm gray, orchid gray
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: Very lightweight but still extremely protective around the sides and back.
Why we love it: The subtle use of color matches the Note 8 while the clear back case lets the phone’s design shine. The case wraps around the edges just enough to protect the sides and front screen from a straight-on drop, but it doesn’t interfere with the Edge gestures or S Pen removal.
OtterBox Symmetry
What is it: Completely clear silicon case with frosted sides and a hard plastic back
Price: $50
Colors: Clear, stardust
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: The tapered right edge of the camera cutout makes it easy to find the fingerprint sensor.
Why we love it: First off, it’s an OtterBox case, so you know it’s tough. The top and bottom edges of the case comes up over the glass to protect the front screen, but the sides are more tapered than most cases, protecting the integrity of the infinity display.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid S
What is it: A clear plastic case with a flexible bumper and a retractable kickstand.
Price: $30
Colors: Clear, pink, black
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: The addition of a kickstand adds a cool element to an otherwise unremarkable case.
Why we love it: The Ultra Hybrid S is a strong, durable case that shows off the design of the Note 8, but we’re including it here for one reason: the kickstand. We’ve used salt shakers and coffee cups to prop up our phones, and the Hybrid S’s handy little stand is a godsend. Plus, we dig the metal accent it brings to the back of the case.
Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal
What is it: A simple clear case with a rigid colored frame.
Price: $35
Colors: Black, gunmetal, gray, blue
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: The hard frame and plastic edges offer a nice degree of protection.
Why we love it: The Neo Hybrid Crystal is a strong a sturdy case, but what makes it stand out is the edges. A metallic frame extends around the entire rim of the pack, punctuating the clearness of the case, and transparent buttons add a bit of style.
Best rugged Note 8 cases
With a glass back and side-hugging display, the Galaxy Note 8 is as fragile as it is expensive. You'll need a tough, rugged case if you want the ultimate protection against drops and spills. While they’ll make your Note 8 even bigger and add a considerable bit of bulk and weight, you won’t need to baby your phone while using it.
OtterBox Defender
What is it: A three-piece case (four if you count the hip holster) that will ensure your phone never scuffs, cracks, or breaks.
Price: $60
Colors: Black, purple, teal
Wireless charging: No
Standout feature: You could probably throw your phone off a three-story building with this case on and it wouldn’t break.
Why we love it: OtterBox cases aren’t for everyone, but if you’re looking for the ultimate protector for your Note 8, accept no substitute. And if you’re going to go big, you might as well go really big. The OtterBox Defender isn’t small, light, or easy to slip on, but it’s the only case we know of that offers complete peace of mind. And it comes with a hip holster, too, if you’re into that look.
The OtterBox Defender is our current pick for best rugged Note 8 case.
Urban Armor Gear Monarch
What is it: A 2X military grade protective case with an alloy metal back and leather accents.
Price: $60
Colors: Red, black
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: The mix of metal and leather make it feel like a true premium case.
Why we love it: Despite being made of metal it doesn’t make the Note 8 too heavy, and the pockets of leather on the back add an excellent resting spot for your fingers. The pattern on the sides of the case add a cool look and some functional grippiness too boot.
Urban Armor Gear Plasma
What is it: A very protective case with a hard plastic back adorned with silicon “screws.”
Price: $40
Colors: Clear, gray, blue, yellow
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: It’s lighter than it looks and the buttons are very responsive.
Why we love it: The UAG Plasma case has a unique rear design that features a pattern on its underside, so it’s smooth to the touch despite its textured appearance. And the tactile side buttons have a nice, clicky feel to them as well, particularly the tapered volume rocker.
Spigen Hybrid Armor
What is it: A slim, durable case that combines rigid plastic with flexible silicon.
Price: $35
Colors: Black, gunmetal, rose gold, blue
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: The hard plastic window around the camera cutout adds a “shield” that’s both stylish and functional.
Why we love it: Rugged cases can often be too bulky, but the Hybrid Armor case does a nice job of keeping things thin and light while still offering solid protection. A lip over the top and bottom of the screen keeps the screen from touching the table when resting face down, and the bottom edge is protected by a thick piece of rigid silicon that still allows easy access to the ports and S Pen.
Best Note 8 shell cases
The Galaxy Note 8’s glass back and giant screen make it a little cumbersome to hold, so a basic case can make the phone much easier to use by adding a grippy back and textured surface. They make your phone look good, too.
Caseology Parallax
What is it: A slim, stylish case that adds protection without bulk.
Price: $25
Colors: Black, burgandy, green, purple, gray
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: Dual-layer protection with a TPU cover and polycarbonate edge gives your phone drop and shock protection.
Why we love it: It’s thin and lightweight, and the tactile buttons are easy to use. But the Parallax case is out favorite for one main reason: the design. The wavy, checkered design adds a touch of class, and the variety of colors ensure you’ll find one that fits your style. But it’s not just nice to look at—the subtle texture will also keep your phone from slipping out of your hand.
The Caseology Parallax is our current pick for best shell case for Note 8.
Speck Presidio Grip
What is it: A silicon shell case that adds a no-slip texture to the back.
Price: $45
Colors: Black, white, gray, blue
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: Duh, the grip. It looks great and it works well.
Why we love it: There are plenty of cases that add a rubberized or textured surface to help them stay in your hand, but the Presidio Grip stands out two reasons: It’s comfortable to hold and it looks great. Thin and lightweight with a clean design that playfully embraces the camera cutout, the Presidio Grip is the rare case that actually makes the Note 8 easier to use with one hand.
Caseology Vault II
What is it: A similar case to the Parallax, but without the polycarbonate edge.
Price: $22
Colors: Black, green
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: The back is textured in all the right places.
Why we love it: Caseology cases aren’t going to save your phone as well as a UAG or OtterBox, but the Vault will certainly protect your Note 8 from life’s little bumps and bruises. The design is clean and understated, and a nice wide camera cutout helps your finger find the fingerprint sensor.
Spigen Neo Hybrid
What is it: A simple silicon case with a metal bumper.
Price: $35
Colors: Black, gunmetal, silver, Burgundy, gray, purple
Wireless charging: Yes
Standout feature: The metal edge is removable, so if you buy two different cases, you can mix and match the colors.
Why we love it: The metal bumper creates a two-tone effect on the edge of the case, which is both stylish and comfortable. The herringbone pattern on the back brings a nice texture that makes the phone much less slippery.