Pay what you want for 65+ hours of in-depth ethical hacking training

Cybercriminals are getting smarter, and companies and individuals alike stand to lose in the event of a cyberattack. That's why demand for ethical, or white hat, hackers is skyrocketing. Skilled in the ways of breaching networks and stealing information, these experts use their knowledge for good—safeguarding networks from attack and keeping everyday users safe. And with the Pay What You Want: The Ultimate White Hat Hacker 2018 Bundle, you can become one for a price you get to choose. 

Here's how the deal works: Simply pay what you want, and you'll instantly unlock one of the collection's eight courses. Beat the average price paid, and you'll get the remaining seven at no extra charge.

Jump in, and you'll access more than 60 hours of ethical hacking training spread across 8 courses. You'll discover how to look out for common hacking threats, like SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and cross-site request forgery, and you'll learn the steps necessary to pinpoint network vulnerabilities and patch them up before they can be exploited.

Simply pay what you want, and you can get started bringing down hackers with the Pay What You Want: The Ultimate White Hat Hacker 2018 Bundle.

 

