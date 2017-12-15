News

Amazon's Echo Show has dropped in price by $80

Right now, you can get Amazon's touchscreen Echo for its lowest price yet.

Contributor, PCWorld |

amazon echo show white living room
Amazon
More like this

Amazon has one of the new additions to the Echo family at a Black Friday-level discount: For the past few days, the retailer's been selling the Echo Show for $150. This Alexa device normally sells for $230.

This deal is also available at Echo-friendly stores like Best Buy, Target, and B&H.

The big feature with the Echo Show is that it offers a 7-inch touchscreen with a 1024x600 resolution. The display can show weather updates, calendar appointments, shopping lists, and so on instead of just reading them back to you. Outside of the touchscreen, this model works just like other Echo devices—it can answer questions, control compatible smart home devices, send Alexa calls and messages, and play music from various subscription services.

The addition of the screen is what really makes the Show a great choice. For example, when you set a timer, the countdown appears on the screen. Similarly, when you request an Uber, you can see when to expect your ride. The Show can even function as an extra television set for watching Amazon Prime Video, if you're so inclined.

When we reviewed the Echo Show in mid-October, we called it the best Echo out there. It also happens to be the most expensive, now is a good time to grab one.

amazon echo show Amazon

Today's deal: Amazon Echo Show for $150 at Amazon and other retailers. ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon