The Full Nerd episode 37: 2018 PC predictions and eating our words

Now that the crew’s picks for the best PC hardware of 2017 are out of the way, it’s time to gaze into the crystal ball. In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray make bold predictions about what to expect from the world of computing in 2018.

But first, the day of reckoning is here. We kick off the show by revisiting our PC predictions for 2017, which we made all the way back in December of last year—before Ryzen, before Optane SSDs, before Radeon Vega, before the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. We got a lot right! But predictions aren’t any fun without consequences. For the ones we got wrong, we literally eat the paper our words are written on. Gordon winds up chowing down on damned near an entire footlong sub stuffed with scraps. Fiber’s good for you, right?

With our bellies full, we turn to fresh predictions. You’d think the lingering taste of paper in our mouths would make us more conservative this time around. Nope. By the end of the show our table’s brimming with informed predictions… and a fair share of wild stabs in the dark. AMD’s Zen+, Intel’s 10nm CPUs, Nvidia’s Volta, Radeon’s next-gen Navi GPU architecture, it all falls prey to the Full Nerd’s scrutiny and speculation.

Tune in to hear about the future of the PC, today—hopefully. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 37 on YouTube (toss us a follow while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

