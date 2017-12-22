Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Pay What You Want For 56+ Hours Of Microsoft Office Training - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

sale 3477 image wide
PCWorld Shop

Microsoft Office is without a doubt one of the most popular office suites used in today's corporate environments. As such, employers generally give more consideration to applicants skilled with its programs. The Pay What You Want: The A to Z Microsoft Office Training Bundle can set you up to impress during your next interview by netting you 10 courses on all things Microsoft Office — all for a price you choose.

Here's how the deal works: Simply pay what you want, and you'll instantly unlock two of the collection's ten courses. Beat the average price paid, and you'll get the remaining eight at no extra charge.

Jump into this training, and you'll learn how to leverage the advanced capabilities of programs like Excel, Outlook, and Access. You'll dive into advanced bookkeeping with Excel as you optimize spreadsheets, analyze data, and even create your own pivot tables. From there, you'll take on other programs like Outlook and Access as you discover how to assign and manage tasks, maintain databases and more.

Simply choose your price, and you can kickstart your Microsoft Office education with the Pay What You Want: The A to Z Microsoft Office Training Bundle.

 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.