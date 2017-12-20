News

Lenovo has a 27-inch 1440p monitor for $200

Lenovo has discounted one of its 27-inch, 2560x1440 monitors by $100.

Lenovo
Lenovo has a great last-minute deal today for a 27-inch 2560x1440 monitor: You can pick up the Lenovo L27q for $200. To get the $100 discount, use the coupon code MONITORSALE (via TechBargains) at checkout. The coupon code is case sensitive.

Besides the QHD resolution, Lenovo outfitted this IPS panel with a "Near-Edgeless Infinity" screen. This means that the borders of the screen are as thin as possible, allowing users to place multiple monitors side-by-side with less of a gap between the image on each display.

The monitor does have DisplayPort, but it doesn't offer a variable refresh rate feature like FreeSync for games. There's also an HDMI 1.4 port. This monitor is "TUV Eye Comfort Certification-compliant," which is supposed to help "relieve eye discomfort with a flicker-free screen and minimal unwanted reflection."

Lenovo says the display's color gamut is 99 percent sRGB, and there's also a pretty nice tilt option that goes from -5 to 22 degrees.

Today's deal: Lenovo L27q 27-inch 2560-by-1440 monitor for $200 at Lenovo. ]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

