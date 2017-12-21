News

RavPower's popular wireless phone charger is 34% off today

Amazon's deal of the day is a RavPower Qi wireless charger for $33.

Contributor, PCWorld |

ravpowercharger
RavPower
More like this

Time is running out to get items shipped in time for Christmas—but with this gift idea, time doesn’t have to run out on your battery life. Today Amazon is selling the RavPower Fast Wireless charger for $33. This popular phone charger is usually $50, so you’re saving about $17—the steepest discount we’ve seen on this model so far.

The charger uses the Qi wireless charging standard and works with a variety phones including the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Note8. The charger also supports fast charging for the compatible iPhone models, thanks to the charger’s maximum 7.5 watt output.

The charger itself has a rubberized coating to keep your phones from sliding off the charging pad, and a battery indicator to let you know when the phone is fully charged. If you’re using this with an iPhone, keep in mind the battery indicator on the charger will always stay orange and not flip to green when done. This is because iPhones do not send a signal to the wireless charger to let it know when the charging is finished.

This Amazon deal of the day ends just before midnight Pacific time on Thursday.

ravpowercharger RavPower

[ Today’s deal: RavPower Qi wireless charger for $33 on Amazon. ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon