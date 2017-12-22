The best Steam Winter Sale deals: 15 great PC games at juicy prices

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for PC gamers—the Steam Winter Sale is here. You’ll find almost every game on your wish list on sale to degree during the annual event, but Steam’s discovery and navigation features aren’t very polished aside from your personalized queue. If you’re on the hunt for some great new games, here’s a list of gems tested and approved by the PCWorld staff, all being sold at delicious discounts. The 2017 Steam Winter Sale ends on January 4.

