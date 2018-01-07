News

AMD drops prices on Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 and Threadripper, upping the value war with Intel

Some of those Black Friday prices on Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 and Threadripper just got permanent.

Gordon Mah Ung
Those crazy-good prices you saw on AMD’s stellar Ryzen CPUs aren’t going away.

At CES Sunday night the company announced permanent price cuts to some Threadripper, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 5 chips:

  • Ryzen Threadripper 1900X takes a permanent haircut from $549 to $449.
  • Ryzen 7 1800X goes from $499 to $349.
  • Ryzen 7 1700X drops from $399 to $309.

From there the price reductions get a little less impressive:

  • Ryzen 5 1600X goes from $249 to $219.
  • Ryzen 5 1600 drops from $219 to $189.
  • Ryzen 5 1500X goes from $189 to $174.

Here are all the details, in the chart below:

ryzen desktop price cuts AMD

AMD's crazy-good prices are now permanent.

If you're wondering why AMD's being so nice to you, don't. This probably isn't a desperate bid to clear inventory. More likely it's part of AMD's plan to pressure Intel to match its rival's performance value. That's great news for consumers (if not for Intel). 

