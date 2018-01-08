Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Save Hundreds On Lifetime Access To Stone River's Tech Training Library - Deal Alert

The tech sector is thriving, and demand is high for those proficient in coding, web design, and other highly-regarded digital skills. Now, going to a four-year university is one way to acquire this know-how, but Stone River eLearning offers an alternative pathway for a fraction of the time and cost. Plus, you can sign up for a lifetime membership for over 90% off the usual price for a limited time.

With a lifetime membership, you'll have access to more than 2,000 hours of training in today's most in-demand tech skills. From web and mobile programming to web design, game app creation and 3D-animation, a subscription to Stone River eLearning grants you access to 170 career-building courses. What's more, you'll also unlock a range of VIP perks, including unlimited free certification exams, personal guidance on what to learn, eBooks, and a 1-year subscription to CodeMag.

A lifetime membership to Stone River eLearning normally retails for $11,500, but you can sign up today for only $85, saving more than 90% off the usual price.

 

