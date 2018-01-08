Nvidia GeForce Experience's FreeStyle feature adds Instagram-like filters to your games

Sure, those wild 65-inch 4K G-Sync HDR displays might have stolen the gaming headlines during Nvidia’s CES 2018 keynote, but hardware wasn’t the company’s only focus. A new GeForce Experience feature dubbed Nvidia FreeStyle can completely change the look and feel of your games by letting you apply Instagram-like post-processing filters right as you play.

You’ll be able to apply the fresh filters on the fly from within the GeForce Experience overlay, summoned by pressing Alt + Z while in-game. There’s a total of 15 filters with 38 different settings available. Beyond the straightforward eye candy, Nvidia also included a Night Mode that reduces blue colors for a better night’s sleep after a late gaming session, as well as a colorblind mode.

Here are the post-processing filters you’ll be able to apply to your games in real-time with Nvidia FreeStyle:

Black and White

Color

Colorblind

Contrast

Details

Exposure

Half Tone

Night Mode

Retro

Sepia

Vignette

Depth of Field

Special FX

Adjustments

Nvidia’s launching the FreeStyle beta with support for 100 whitelisted games. The list includes most of the highly played games in recent memory, including GTA V, Rocket League, H1Z1: King of the Kill, Witcher 3, Dark Souls II and III, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, World of Warcraft, Rainbow Six Siege, and much more.

Nvidia Ansel and ShadowPlay Highlights

Nvidia’s also beefing up its awesomely fun Ansel and ShadowPlay Highlights features. Epic’s popular Fornite Battle Royale is getting ShadowPlay Highlights support, which allows you to easily create and share video clips of your most glorious gaming experiences. Crossout and Elex also gain ShadowPlay Highlights support.

Nvidia’s Ansel super-screenshot tool gets a redesigned interface, eight new post-processing filters, and the ability to combine multiple filters together to create even more imaginative gaming photographs.

On Monday, Nvidia launched a new Game Ready driver (release 390) that will include support for the new features, though they’ll see a staggered release over the next couple of days. Fortnite’s ShadowPlay Highlights support kicks in on January 10, and the FreeStyle and Ansel filters will appear in beta on Tuesday, January 9. To see them, you’ll need to enable the “Experimental features” option in the settings for the latest version of GeForce Experience. Of course, you’ll need a GeForce graphics card to use these exclusive GeForce Experience features…unless you sign up for Nvidia’s new GeForce Now game-streaming service, that is.