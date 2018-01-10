Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Anker's Twin USB High Speed Car Phone Charger Is Just $8.99 Right Now

The PowerDrive 2 Elite from Anker is super compact, and can simultaneously charge 2 devices with the fastest possible charge of up to 2.4 amps per port. A soft blue LED light makes it easier to navigate in the dark. 10 safety mechanisms are built in to protect your devices from surge and temperature fluctuations, and an 18-month warranty is included for additional peace of mind.

We haven't personally reviewed this model, but our PCWorld team recently test drove the beefier PowerDrive Speed 2 model and found that it delivered on its promises (See: "Anker PowerDrive Speed 2 car charger review: Anker lights the way").

The list price of the PowerDrive 2 Elite is typically closer to $12, but has been recently reduced to $9 on Amazon, where it averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 520 customers. See this deal now on Amazon.

