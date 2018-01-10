Newegg is selling Destiny 2 for $27

During the holidays, we saw a few sales on the PC version of Destiny 2. If you wish you'd grabbed the game then but didn't, you're in luck: Newegg is currently selling Destiny 2 for $27 when you enter the promo code EMCXEEP32 at checkout. Shipping is free if you use ShopRunner.

That code is exclusive to email subscribers, so you'll need to supply your email address and consent to receive future deal newsletters from Newegg to get the sale price.

When we took a look at Destiny 2 late last year, our trusty games reviewer Hayden Dingman liked it a lot. The star rating didn't reflect that, because he saw it as "gaming junk food" where you embrace the grind, gear up, and find joy in the endless opportunities to shoot enemies or jump into some PvP action. Personally, I prefer Tom Clancy's The Division for my gaming junk food, but if sci-fi is your thing, then Destiny 2 might be more up your alley.

One thing to keep in mind with Destiny 2 is that there's a lot of talk online right now about the game's troubles. The issues mostly center around the game's microtransactions, but growing pains for games like Destiny 2 often experience hot-cold cycles. The Division, for example, only recently won back longtime players after a killer update rolled out in December.

[ Today's deal: Destiny 2 for $27 at Newegg. ]