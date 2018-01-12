News Analysis

The Full Nerd episode 38: Kaby Lake G, Zen+, and the best of CES

In this episode of the Full Nerd, we talk Kaby Lake G, AMD's Ryzen roadmap, Nvidia's BFGD, and all of the craziest PC hardware to come out of CES.

Hardware & Accessories
Intel Kaby Lake G, AMD news deluge, Nvidia BFGD, & CES 2018 Staff Picks | The Full Nerd Ep. 38   (01:38:56)
Today's show is all about CES 2018 news including: the unholy matrimony of Intel and AMD in Kaby Lake G, the dump truck of AMD announcements like Threadripper 2, Nvidia's gaming focused BFGD, and our staffs top CES picks!
Consumer Electronics Show? Maybe call it the “PC Show” instead. This week Gordon, Melissa, Adam, and Brad go full nerd on the big reveals at CES 2018 and pick our favorites.

So yeah, if you want to hear what the crew thinks of Intel’s Vega-infused Kaby Lake G, AMD’s Zen+, and the BFG of Displays, tune into the the Full Nerd here or on YouTube.

If you prefer the audio version, you can get that right here:

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode, and be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook or YouTube to watch the show live and pick our brains in real time. 

