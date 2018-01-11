PCWorld's January Digital Magazine: Laptop Revolution

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Edition. Available as single copies or as a yearlong subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Edition for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the January issue

This issue we take a first look at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon PCs which push battery life over performance. We also review the Dell XPS 13 (2017): a great laptop made even greater with Intel’s 8th-gen CPU.

Other highlights include:

News : Titan V revealed: Nvidia's monstrous Volta GPU finally comes to PCs



: Titan V revealed: Nvidia's monstrous Volta GPU finally comes to PCs Surface Book 2 review: The ultimate laptop improves in every way but one

The ultimate laptop improves in every way but one Alienware 15 Review: It's built like a tank you can actually carry

It's built like a tank you can actually carry Here's How: Five hidden features of Android 8.0 Oreo you should be using

Video highlights

Watch: The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is the kind of flagship phone you’d expect from Samsung and Google, packed with premium features, and oozing power. While it will no doubt struggle to compete with the likes of the Galaxy Note 8 and Google Pixel 2 XL once it releases in the U.S. (mainly due to a lack of carrier support), Huawei has nonetheless proven that it’s worthy of its No. 2 position on the smartphone charts.

How to subscribe and start reading

Current subscribers can visit PCWorld.com/directions to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away. We're also excited to announce that we upgraded our system for customer service and downloading issues. A password needs to be created and attached to your account. Go to pcworld.com/customer to create a password for your subscription.

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!