Amazon's Echo Spot brings you all the features of its Echo, with a screen for displaying weather forecasts, news updates, sports scores, song lyrics and much more. All you need to do is ask Alexa. It fits comfortably on a nightstand and works well as an alarm clock and bedside calendar as well. Watch videos, call your friends, control your smarthome -- new features are added all the time. Right now, if you buy two, Amazon will activate a $40 discount in your cart. See this deal now on Amazon.
Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Amazon Is Offering a $40-Off Deal On Its Echo Spot Devices
At a Glance
-
Amazon Echo Spot
Pros
- Excellent design that looks great in any room
- 2.5-inch circular screen is bright, crisp, and doubles as a clock
- Camera can be completely disabled
Cons
- Hefty cord somewhat limits where it can be placed
- Videos are truncated in full-screen mode