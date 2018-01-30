Save 50% On A Grammarly Premium Subscription

Let's face it. Not all of us were born to be amazing writers, but that doesn't mean we're condemned to send off emails with embarrassing typos or unclear messaging. Grammarly helps you write like a literary pro by automatically fixing typos, grammatical errors and more everywhere that you tend to type like Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, and more. It's also on a rare sale for half-off its usual price.

Grammarly Premium corrects hundreds of grammar, punctuation, and spelling mistakes while also catching contextual errors, improving your vocabulary, and suggesting style improvements. While the free version is worth the download, the Premium version can enable genre-specific writing checks and even detect plagiarism as you type along. It also catches hundreds more mistakes, while the free version will alert you of a mistake but not include a correction until you upgrade. Plus, Grammarly gives you explanations for all your errors and a weekly progress report to help you write better going forward.

Now, you can get a 1-year subscription to Grammarly for $70, saving half-off its usual $140 retail price.